K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remote control is in Modi’s hands,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 10, 2019, 07:57 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi took on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that his remote control was in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Gandhi said that Mr Rao wanted Mr Modi to continue in power, and was extending his complete support to the BJP in Parliament and outside.

Mr Gandhi said, ‘Though the Prime Minister is involved in the Rafale scam, Mr Rao did not question him. Mr Rao supported demonetisation though many youth lost jobs due to it. In Parliament too, the TRS support was always there for Narendra Modi.’

He said that in Telangana state, Mr Rao had a secret deal with Mr Modi and thus his remote control was in the hands of the Prime Minister.

