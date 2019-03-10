Lok Sabha polls 2019: P.Jayarajan’s candidature against political violence ,says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

P Jayarajan was made a candidate in Vatakara as a living martyr of violent politics,CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.

His right hand was almost severed as part of RSS violence. It was later stitched and that hand is the symbol of Kerala against aggressive politics.

A person is disqualified from contesting only if he is convicted in a case. Jayarajan has not been convicted in any case levelled against him. So there is nothing wrong in fielding him in Vatakara, Kodiyeri said after releasing the CPM candidates list.

Kodiyeri’s speech after releasing the list was only on the candidature of Jayarajan.

The party is ready to face the polls. MLAs have earlier contested in Lok Sabha polls. M A Baby contested last time when he was the MLA. The main criteria is winnability.