Oscar award winner Resul Pookutty to direct a Mohanlal film

Oscar Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is now going to try his hand in direction. Though his directorial debut will be a Bollywood film, he is also planning a web cinema. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in this movie. Resul himself revealed this in a recent interview.

With this, Mohanlal will most probably the first superstar from the South to act in a web film. The star has allotted 45 days from his packed schedule for this project. An US-based company is producing the movie.