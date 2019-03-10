We have more desh bhakts than BJP : Rahul Gandhi

AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the Congress had more patriots when compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP. He said the Prime Minister was ‘looting the nation’ in the name of patriotism.

Addressing a public meeting at Chevella constituency on Saturday, Mr Gandhi said, ‘Mr Modi was shooting a movie even after the Pulwama attack happened in which 49 CRPF jawans were killed.’

‘The person claiming to be a chowkidar is looting the nation under the mask of patriotism. Mr Modi is looting more than Rs 30,000 crore of the Indian Air Force money by giving a contract of making war jets to Ambani’s company, which does not have any experience of manufacturing such jets,’ the AICC president said.

Mr Gandhi said that helping fugitive Nirav Modi escape and making people stand in queues in front of banks after demonetisation reflected the patriotism of Mr Modi.

Returning to the topic of patriotism after a while, Mr Gandhi mentioned on the Doklam issue. He said, ‘The Prime Minister was shaking hands with the Chinese President in Gujarat when the Chinese military forces were busy occupying Doklam. The Chinese force is still in Doklam and Mr Modi is busy having his tea.

Later without any agenda, the Prime Minister visited China and didn’t speak a word about Doklam. All these incidents show the patriotism of Mr Modi. Yet, he continues questioning our patriotism every day.’

The AICC president promised to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2019, if the Congress came to power.