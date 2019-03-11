18 terrorists killed since Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir

A top Indian Army official revealed that during the last 210days around 18 militants were killed in the Jammu and Kashmir. In these 18 terrorists, 14 belong to the Pak supported Jaish E Mohammed. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon GOC-in-Chief 15 Corps has informed this in a joint conference in Srinagar. Lt Gen Dhillon was accompanied by IGP Kashmir SP Pani and IG CRPF Zulfikar Hassan.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said that a second rank commander Mudasir Khan was killed in Pinglish Tral encounter who was the main conspirator in Pulwama convoy attack. He said another terrorist of Pakistan origin code-named Khalid was also killed in the encounter.

The Army Commander said that in Uri Sector Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and five civilians were injured. He said, Pakistan is targeting civilians particularly in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district but the Indian army has given a befitting reply and hit their military targets.