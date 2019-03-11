Arvind Kejriwal Says Its Time to Throw Out Dictotorial Govt

Moments after the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and thundered, “Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal government in the history of India.”

“Ultimately back to ‘We the people’ — the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders and destroying brotherhood amongst different communities,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases till May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23. The elections to seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.