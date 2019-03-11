China orders to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8

China ordered domestic airlines to suspend the commercial operation of the Boeing 737 MAX 8. China ordered its airlines to ground all 96 of Boeing’s newest 737 model, citing the Ethiopian Airlines crash and another deadly accident of that same model in Indonesia. Indonesia also announced all of its 737 MAX 8 jets would be kept on the ground for inspection.

Noting the similarities between the two accidents, China’s Civil Aviation Administration said domestic airlines asked to ground all 737 MAX 8 aircraft by this evening. The administration said the operation of the model will only resume after ensuring flight safety.

The statement cited the Kenya-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa yesterday, killing all 157 people on board. It also mentioned the Indonesia Lion Air flight, which crashed after takeoff from Jakarta in October last year, killing all 189 people on board.