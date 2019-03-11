Latest NewsBusiness

Gold & Silver Rates: Gold and Silver prices fall down

Mar 11, 2019, 08:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the commodity market, the price the yellow metal fall down. The gold prices moved down by 0.05% to Rs 32,150 per 10 grams. In the global market, gold prices fell 0.09% to $1,297.50 an ounce in New York.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April fell by Rs 17, or 0.05%, to Rs 32,150 per ten grams in business turnover of 615 lots.

Silver prices fell 0.22% to Rs 38,644 per kg. In the global market, silver was price lowered by 0.20% to USD 15.38 an ounce in New York.

Tags

Related Articles

JNU sedition: Police filed charge sheet against student’s leaders

Jan 14, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
Radhika-Apte

Radhika Apte’s latest photoshoot is too hot to handle: See Pics

Nov 16, 2018, 01:40 pm IST

Honda launches Amaze Exclusive Edition in India

Feb 7, 2019, 05:48 pm IST
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looks dashing in her wedding dresses; SEE PICS

May 11, 2018, 06:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close