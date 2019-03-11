The Indian Air Force has lauded the bravery of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who safely returned to India after being in Pakistan’s custody for nearly 60 hours, with a poem titled, “Sabke Bas Ki Baat Nahi (Not everyone’s cup of tea.)”

Posting the poem written by Bipin Allhabadi, the IAF described the fighter pilot’s feat as something that is not possible for everyone. Here is the poem.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.