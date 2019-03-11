Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Time to throw out most dictatorial, anti-federal govt in history,says Arvind Kejriwal 

Mar 11, 2019, 09:08 am IST
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was time to throw out the Narendra Modi dispensation, “the most dictatorial and anti-federal” government in the history of India, with the help of the people.

“Ultimately back to ‘We the people’ — the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders and destroying brotherhood amongst different communities,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases till May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The elections to seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.

The Election Commission has fixed the date for removal of the “autocratic” government in the country, said Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai.

“People of Delhi and the country were waiting for this day. The Modi government by violating all constitutional and democratic norms humiliated and paralysed the Delhi government,” he charged.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the first major political party in Delhi to announce its candidates.

