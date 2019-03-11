‘Metro Man’ E.Sreedharan appointed as a principal adviser

“Metro Man” E.Sreedharan, appointed as the principal adviser to two mass rapid transit systems to be built in Jammu and Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Governor administration has approved the appointment. The governor administration has approved setting up of two MRTCs — Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and the Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation — for the two capital cities.

The governor administration has set up two corporations for setting up these two projects. Dheeraj Gupta, a Principal Secretary to Government, is the chairman and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan is the chief executive officer-cum-managing director of the two MRTCs.

E. Sreedharan, a retired IES (IRSE) officer, is popularly known as the “Metro Man” for changing the face of public transport in the country with his leadership of building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro. Appointed by former UN Secretary General Ban-Ki-Moon to serve on the United Nations High Level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport for three years in 2015, he has a vast experience in the implementation of mass rapid transit systems within the country.