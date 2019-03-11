PNB Scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a fresh charge sheet against Punjab National Bank scam accused Nirav Modi under the anti-money laundering law. The top Enforcement official informed this to the media. They said the charge sheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai.

This is a supplementary charge sheet against the diamantaire and few others and the agency has recorded additional evidence gathered in the case and attachments made.

The ED had said on March 9 that the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary has recently referred India’s request for extraditing the tainted businessman to a court for initiating legal proceedings. The ED had filed the first charge sheet in this case in May last year.

CBI and ED are investigating Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam. According to the CBI and ED, Modi, Choksi, and companies owned by them took over Rs 13,000 crore from PNB through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking and Letters of Credit between 2011 and 2017. It was alleged that Modi and others committed the offence in connivance with certain bank officials.