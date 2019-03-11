Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Joins BJP

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in Jamnagar city of Gujarat. Rivaba joined BJP in the presence of Gujarat cabinet minister MP Poonamben, Agriculture Minister R C Faldu and MLA Bakubhai Jadeja. This step from the cricketer’s wife comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

Last year, in October, Rivaba had joined Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the pro-Rajput group, as the president of women’s wing. Upon becoming a part of the group, she said, “I’m proud to be a part of this organisation, and will try my best to uphold the dignity of this post. It is good that women who were exploited have shown the courage to come out. It shows that women have become aware. This will also give other women the courage to speak up.”