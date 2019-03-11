Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty ended with gains

Mar 11, 2019
In stock market benchmark domestic indices today closed with gains of more than one per cent amid Positive cues from Asian markets.

Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 383 points to regained 37,000 mark to end at 37,054. Nifty at National Stock Exchange also surged 133 points to settle at 11,168.

The 30-share Sensex climbed with all the sectoral indices led by Auto, Oil& Gas, FMCG, Metal and Power rising in the range between 0.90% and 2.80%. Among the sectoral indices, the notable gainer was the BSE Telecom index which rose by 5.50% or 55.56 points to settle at 1,056.93.

