In giving a major setback to Congress’s attempt to build a ‘Grand Alliance’ of opposition parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed that they will not form any kind of alliance with Congress.

Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday formally announced that it will not forge an alliance with Congress in any state for the upcoming general elections. A press release issued by the BSP after a meeting of the leaders in Lucknow clarified that it was reiterated once again that the BSP will not go for any electoral understanding or any kind of alliance with the Congress in any state. The meeting of BSP leaders from all states except Uttar Pradesh was headed by party president Mayawati in Lucknow.

She said that alliance between the BSP and Samajwadi Party is based on sincere intentions and mutual respect in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She claimed that it is a perfect alliance that will cater to the need for social change and is capable enough to defeat the BJP.

Ruling out any alliance with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal said the AAP will fight the elections on the issue of full statehood for Delhi as the national capital has been suffering because of it. He also made it clear that his party is not in talks with the Congress over the alliance.

The AAP has already declared names of candidates on six of the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi which will go to poll on 12 May.