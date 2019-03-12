Latest NewsIndia

General Election 2019: Over 7 lakh first time voters in the state

Mar 12, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Mukesh Sahu informed that in the state there is over 7 lakh 1st-time voters to cast their vote in General Election. Out of total 2,17,60,604 voters in the state, 7,06,489 are in the 18-19 years category, making them first-time voters, he said.

The state has the highest number of voters in 20-29 years category, with over 57 lakh voters coming in this age bracket. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. The election in the state will be held in three phases in the state.

