Latest NewsBusiness

Gold & Silver Rates: Gold price slip down

Mar 12, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

At the bullion market, the gold price slipped down. Gold prices fell by Rs. 100 to Rs. 33,150 per 10 grams. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities slumped Rs. 100 each to Rs. 33,150 and Rs. 32,980 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs. 26,400 per piece of 8 grams.

Globally, gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened against the pound. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,294.90 per ounce in intraday trade, while US gold futures added 0.3%o $1,294.70 an ounce.

Silver, however, gained Rs. 50 to Rs. 39,580 per kg on increased uptake by industrial units and coin makers.  Silver coins, meanwhile, held steady at previous levels of Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags

Related Articles

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Latest Picture Will Give You Couple Goals Like Never-Before

Jan 14, 2019, 11:43 am IST

India opted to Bat First in Second ODI against West Indies

Oct 24, 2018, 01:49 pm IST
actresses-did-a-prostitute-role-in-movies

These are the Bollywood actresses who did the role of prostitute in movies

May 15, 2018, 01:14 pm IST

These are the things You Should do to be Safe While ‘Sexting’

Jul 29, 2018, 09:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close