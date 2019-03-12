Jammu and Kashmir: Three people killed in snowstorm

Three persons were killed due to a snow storm at Khoni Nallah forests of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday late night.

Five persons were trapped in the storm at Khoni Nallah near Sadna Top. They were travelling towards Karnah when the blizzard swept Khoni Nallah area at around 1:00 am. Of them, two had a miraculous escape. The duo later immediately informed police and army who rushed to the spot and found three persons dead.

The deceased have been identified as Tahir Younis Khawaja (22) son of Mohd Younis, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh (40) son of Ghulam Qadir, both residents of Hajinard Karnah and Fareed Ahmad (25) son of Laldin of Shams Pora, Karnah.

The road from Kupwara to Karnah near Line of Control is closed for traffic for the past few months due to heavy snowfall and bad weather.