Loksabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi to hold 180 rallies across country

Mar 12, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Nearly 180 rallies across the country have been chalked out for Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, party sources said on Tuesday.

The rallies have been planned by the party’s state units and the general secretaries concerned, the sources said.

Congress is also preparing a list of seats on “winnability” basis, they said.

The seats with “higher grades of winnability’ will be given “war rooms” and additional teams, the sources said.
They said that factions in the state units continue to be a key challenge before the party and the issue will come up for discussion at the time of sealing regional alliances and deciding seat sharing.

The party will also put greater emphasis on social media in its campaign strategy, the sources said.

A special video team will be formed to take on the Narendra Modi government on issues such as “curtailing of freedom, institutional independence, besides women safety”, they added.

