Overhead water tank collapsed; Seven people injured

Mar 12, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
Seven people were injured after an overhead water tank collaspses. The accident occured in Alwar, Rajasthan. The tank, containing nearly 4 lakh litre water, was located adjacent to a court premises and collapsed on the premises, causing damage to the court’s building as well. Seven persons who were present in the court premises received injuries in the incident.

The tank’s height was 21metre and it collapsed probably due to the weakening of its foundation. The matter is being probed further, police said.

