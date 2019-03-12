Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi calls JeM founder ‘Masood Azhar Ji’ ; BJP says Congress chief loves terrorists : Watch Video

Mar 12, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is at the center of controversy after he allegedly called Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack and the recent fidayeen strike in Pulwama, as “Masood Azhar ji” while addressing party cadres at a meeting in New Delhi.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi can be seen saying that it was National Security Adviser Ajit Doval who was present when Masood Azhar was being sent back to Kandahar.

Several BJP leaders have lashed out at Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani took to Twitter to say that Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan have one thing in common – their love for terrorists.

