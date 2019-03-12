Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex rises 482 points; Nifty up by 133 points

Mar 12, 2019
In the stock market, the benchmark indices today closed record high. BSE Sensex raised over 482 points,BSE or 1.30%, higher at 37,535.66. The NSE Nifty too rose 133.15 points, or 1.19%, and ended at 11,301.20.

Major gainers today were Bharti Airtel (4.90%), IndusInd Bank (3.50%), ICICI Bank (3.29%), Larsen & Toubro (3.10%), Sun Pharma (2.20%), Reliance Ind (2.15%) and HDFC Bank (1.90%). Sectorally, the BSE realty index topped the gainer’s chart, surging 2.60%, followed by telecom, bank, healthcare and finance indices.

