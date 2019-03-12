Latest NewsInternational

USA to withdraw its remaining diplomatic staff from embassy

Mar 12, 2019, 10:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

In responding to the worsening crisis in Venezuela, the United States has decided to withdraw its remaining diplomatic staff from the embassy in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

In a tweet, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today said the decision reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of US diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on US policy.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury yesterday slapped sanctions on a Russia-based bank partly owned by Venezuela for its support for the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro and the sanctioned state oil company PDVSA.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that this action demonstrates that the US will take action against foreign financial institutions that sustain the illegitimate Maduro regime and contribute to the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis plaguing the people of Venezuela.

Tags

Related Articles

Baba Ramdev cancels plan to relaunch Kimbho app

Dec 26, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

Oppo’s flagship device is named Oppo Find X ?

May 6, 2018, 05:45 pm IST

Indian Passenger Creates ‘Terror Threat’ in Flight, Guess What Happens Next

Nov 26, 2018, 05:06 pm IST

Place You Must Visit- Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA

Oct 9, 2018, 04:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close