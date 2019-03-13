Airtel launches new prepaid plan with unlimited data and calls, 70 days validity

The Airtel’s new Rs 398 prepaid mobile plan comes with daily 1.5GB of high-speed data with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for a validity period of 70 days.

The company generally offers 100 SMSes in their prepaid plans but in the Rs 398 plan, Airtel is just providing 90 SMS per day for the validity period.

Apart from this, the plan also comes with unlimited voice calling across the country without any FUP limit. The plan will be in direct competition with Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 prepaid plan which offers its customers 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

The plan comes with a validity period of 70 days without any FUP limit.

Meanwhile, Airtel offers few popular prepaid plans which includes Rs 199 and Rs 448 plan.

Airtel Rs 199 Plan – Under this plan, the user gets 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.