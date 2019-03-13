Latest NewsSports

Black Ball Squash Open: Joshna Chinappa entered quarter final

Mar 13, 2019, 07:54 pm IST


India’s Joshna Chinappa extended her impressive run in the Women’s Black Ball Squash Open with a fighting win over sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry in Cairo.

India’s No.1 Joshna had not secured a victory over the Englishwoman since the 2012 Chennai Open, with Perry winning the last three encounters.

Joshna, who had upset Malaysia’s eight-time world champion Nicol David 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in the round-of-16, continued her impressive run in the $107,000 prize-money tournament being held at Cairo’s Black Ball Sporting Club.

For a place in the semifinals, Joshna will take on New Zealand’s world No.5 Joelle King.

