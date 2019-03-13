China may veto the resolution to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

China has indicated that it will not support the bid to list the name of Jaish – E- Mohammed leader Moulana Masood Azhar in ‘Global Terrorists List’. China may veto the resolution. The External Affairs ministry spokesperson of China Lu Kang has said that China will take only a responsible stand on these kinds of issues.

Earlier three times China has vetoed the attempt to declare Azhar as a global terrorist. Earlier at the time of Pulwama terror attack, China has signed the resolution which France has put forward in the UN Security Council.

The Chinese external affairs deputy minister has visited Pakistan and held discussions with Pak PM Imran Khan and Pak army chief.