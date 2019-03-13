Couple arrested for ‘ marriage proposal in contradiction to Islamic rituals’

A couple has been arrested by police for publically proposing. The incident occurred in Iran. The couple has been arrested for violating Islamic traditions and rituals. The couple has been sent in bail.

The man has proposed the girl in a shopping mall. The girl accepted the proposal and they exchanged the ring. The video of this has gone viral in social media.

The police have taken them into custody then after. The top police officers explained that although these kinds of incident occur all around the world. But this practice can not be done in Iran. The couple has violated and gone against the Islamic tradition and that is the reason that they were taken into custody.