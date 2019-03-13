Couple From Iran Arrested For Public Marriage Proposal

A young Iranian couple has been arrested after a marriage proposal in public that was captured on a video clip that went viral on social media. The police say the pair offended Islamic mores on public decency but were later released on bail.

The video, which spread on social media last Friday, shows the young man standing in a heart-shaped ring of flower petals next to colourful balloons in a mall in the central Iranian city of Arak.

He proposes, and after the young woman says, “yes,” he slips a ring on her finger to cheers from a crowd of onlookers. The two were not identified.

“Offense is very clear and there is no need for explanation. To do whatever is common in other places of the world and disregard mores, culture and religion,” Arak deputy police chief Mostafa Norouzi later told the Shahrvand daily.

Iran’s strict Islamic laws, which constantly takes a dig at Western ideals, state that men and women are forbidden from exhibiting public display of affection. This also involves kissing and dancing in public.