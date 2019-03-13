Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook Down: Social media site not working across the world

Mar 13, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Facebook users were reporting experiencing issues with the social media platform Wednesday. They were also having issues with Instagram, another of the platforms under the same company, they said.

Some users on Facebook said they were getting error codes when they tried to use the app or post in it or when they tried to log on. “Error code 1” and “error code 2,” were the popular messages they were seeing. Some were also reporting seeing the message: “Something went wrong.” The issues were happening on both the web platform as well as in the app for users.

Users were tweeting about the issues and there were thousands of reports on the website Down Detector about the problems. A total blackout, issues with the newsfeed and issues with log in were the top-ranked issues.

Tags

Related Articles

engagement

This Beautiful Tv Actress Got Engaged to her Love: See Pics

Mar 10, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

TVS launches new version Apache RTR 160 in India

Feb 13, 2019, 04:40 pm IST
link

Are you willing to buy this for a year? Is so then click on the link

Feb 24, 2018, 04:25 pm IST
Aadhaar_Virtual_ID

VID to be rolled out from July 1, Here’s how to generate Aadhaar Virtual ID

Jun 30, 2018, 09:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close