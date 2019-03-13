Facebook Down: Social media site not working across the world

Facebook users were reporting experiencing issues with the social media platform Wednesday. They were also having issues with Instagram, another of the platforms under the same company, they said.

Some users on Facebook said they were getting error codes when they tried to use the app or post in it or when they tried to log on. “Error code 1” and “error code 2,” were the popular messages they were seeing. Some were also reporting seeing the message: “Something went wrong.” The issues were happening on both the web platform as well as in the app for users.

Users were tweeting about the issues and there were thousands of reports on the website Down Detector about the problems. A total blackout, issues with the newsfeed and issues with log in were the top-ranked issues.