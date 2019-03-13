Gold & Silver Price: Gold price go upwards

In the commodity market, the gold prices showed upward movement. Gold prices on today rallied by Rs. 235 to Rs. 33,385 per 10 gram on increased buying by local jewellers.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs. 235 to Rs. 33,385 and Rs. 33,215 per 10 gram, respectively. Gold prices had fallen by Rs. 100 on Tuesday. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Silver too advanced by Rs. 130 to Rs. 39,710 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Silver ready rose Rs. 130 to Rs. 39,710 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs. 108 to Rs. 38,768 per kg. Price for a lot of 100 silver coins remained flat at Rs. 80,000 for purchase and Rs. 81,000 for sale.

Globally, gold rose 0.66 per cent to trade at $1,304.89 an ounce in Singapore.