“How many times PM Modi stood in open in middle of 3,000 women to take questions” : Rahul Gandhi at Chennai

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Stella Maris College in Chennai for campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president accused the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of not giving equal rights to women of the country. He also said that his party believes in unifying the country where all people should live together.

Gandhi stated, “There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It’s sharply divided b/w two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn’t be dominated by one idea.”

While attacking the Modi government he said, “The other ideology represented by the current govt&PM where they believe that one idea should be imposed on our country. They have a particular view about the role of women in our society, different languages&cultures are inferior to one centralising culture and idea.”

He further added, “How many times have you seen the Prime Minister of India standing in the middle of 3000 women like this? How many times have you seen him standing here like this being open to any question from anybody?

Gandhi also trained guns at the PM over the Rafale Deal and interrogation of Robert Vadra by the Enforcement Directorate. He stated that the government has every right to investigate every person and law should apply to everybody equally, not selectively. He added, “PM has his name in govt documents that say he is directly responsible for negotiating parallelly with Dassault on Rafale. Investigate everybody, be it Mr Vadra or PM.”