Latest NewsTechnology

Huawei Back in SmartWatch Business in India

Mar 13, 2019, 08:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Huawei Tuesday re-entered the smartwatch segment by unveiling new products in a lower price range.

To begin with, the Huawei Watch GT carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition. It is slated to go on sale on March 19 via Amazon India. Early customers can also get a free pair of Huawei Sports BT AM61 earphones worth Rs 2,999. The Huawei Band 3 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 4,699.

Launch offers include Huawei Sports BT AM61 Earphones worth Rs. 2,999 that will be available to early bird customers along with the Huawei Watch GT. The smartwatch also comes with no-cost EMI options.

As we mentioned, the Huawei Watch GT was unveiled globally in October last year — in addition to the Band 3 Pro.

Tags

Related Articles

Govt increases fuel supply to power plants

Jan 4, 2019, 12:54 am IST

This is the ‘Coolest’ Protest Against Fake News. Check It Out

Sep 23, 2018, 05:52 pm IST

This picture of Boney Kapoor feeding paneer to Janhvi will melt your hearts

Nov 11, 2018, 09:07 am IST

World Cup reporter kissed by two Russian women on live broadcasting: Watch Video

Jul 5, 2018, 07:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close