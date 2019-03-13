Huawei Back in SmartWatch Business in India

Huawei Tuesday re-entered the smartwatch segment by unveiling new products in a lower price range.

To begin with, the Huawei Watch GT carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition. It is slated to go on sale on March 19 via Amazon India. Early customers can also get a free pair of Huawei Sports BT AM61 earphones worth Rs 2,999. The Huawei Band 3 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 4,699.

Launch offers include Huawei Sports BT AM61 Earphones worth Rs. 2,999 that will be available to early bird customers along with the Huawei Watch GT. The smartwatch also comes with no-cost EMI options.

As we mentioned, the Huawei Watch GT was unveiled globally in October last year — in addition to the Band 3 Pro.