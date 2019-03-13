IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Trending in Pakistan too

Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan’s heroics have not only made him an icon in India but also in Pakistan where he’s being presented as a friend.

A tea stall somewhere in Pakistan has put up a banner with an image of Wing Commander Varthaman, sipping tea, and the text on the banner in Urdu reads: “Aisi Chai Ki Dushman Ko Bhi Dost Banaye.” The banner has been shared by a Twitter user named Omar Farooq. “Somewhere at a Pakistani tea stall, a banner with Abhinandan’s photo reads-‘Aisi chai ki dushman ko bhi dost banaye,” the user posted on his Twitter handle along with the photograph of the banner.

Wing Commander Abhinandan returned to India after spending at least 60 hours in Pakistan’s captivity after his Mig-21 Bison crash-landed across the Line of Control (LoC). Abhinandan was chasing an F-16 of Pakistan after it tried to intrude the Indian airspace in the early hours of February 27. During the chase, Abhinandan shot down the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 but had to himself eject from his plane that had taken a hit.