Mozilla launches ‘Firefox Lite’ browser in India

Aiming to give Indian users a fast and lightweight browser, Mozilla, the maker of the Open Source browser Firefox, on Wednesday launched ‘Firefox Lite’ Android browser which is less than 4MB and comes with privacy-focused browsing features.

Firefox Lite is available in 15 markets in Asia including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

“India is the second largest online market worldwide and a mobile first country and is projected to grow to 666.4 million in 2023. Majority of users are mobile phone Internet users who take advantage of entry-level alternatives to expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure. This presents us with a huge opportunity to empower them with better than ever mobile browsing experiences,” Joe Cheng, Head of Product Mozilla Asia, said in a statement.

Since the browser is less than 4MB, which is less than 10 per cent of the size of other browsers, users can stay updated without worrying about spending a lot of data to update the app, the company added.