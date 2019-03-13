KeralaLatest News

Nalini Netto’s brother appointed as the private secretary to Chief Minister

Mar 13, 2019, 03:19 pm IST
Former Income Tax Commissioner R.Mohan was appointed as the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mohan is the brother of former Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS. Nalini Netto who was the principal secretary of the Chief Minister was resigned her post yesterday.

R.Mohan joined the Indian Revenue Service after quitting the job of Reserve Bank officer. He voluntarily retired from the post of Income tax commissioner in Coimbatore. He is now a visiting fellow in the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) and a senior consultant at Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.

M.V.Jayarajan has resigned the post of private secretary of chief minister as he was elected as the secretary of CPM Kannur district committee.

