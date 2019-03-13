Pakistan Spy On a Mission Arrested in Rajasthan

A man has been detained on suspicion of espionage activities near the International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, a top official said Monday.

Nawab Khan, 36-year-old a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, was detained on Sunday, an official said.

Khan was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in exchange for money, Mr Mishra said.

He is being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the official said.