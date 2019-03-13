CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Parvathy to act in Sidharth Siva’s new film ‘ Varthamanam’

Mar 13, 2019
Parvathy will do the lead role in actor-turned-filmmaker Sidhartha Siva’s new film. The movie titled as ‘Varthamanam’ has started rolling in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. National award winner Aryadan Shoukath has scripted the movie. The movie based on the issues faced by college students in New Delhi.

Roshan Mathew, noted for his roles in movies like ‘Aanandam’ and ‘Koode’, is playing a major role in ‘Varthamanam’. Siddique, Dain Davis and a bunch of North Indian actors are also part of the movie’s cast. Alagappan is cranking the camera and Vinesh Banglan is handling the art department.

Aryadan Shoukath is producing the movie. Kerala and Delhi are the major locations.

