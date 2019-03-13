Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad in hospital

Priyanka Gandhi met Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Wednesday, 13 March, in Meerut, a day after the latter was taken to a hospital by the police following an hour-long standoff.

Gandhi, the Congress general secretary for UP East, was accompanied by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the general secretary for UP West, and party leader Raj Babbar, when she went to meet the Bhim Army chief who is undergoing treatment at Anand Hospital.

Bhim Army supporters were on their way to Muzaffarnagar in UP on Tuesday, after having started off from Saharanpur on Monday and staying overnight at Kansingpura, when the standoff with the police began. The police had insisted that the procession was violating the model code of conduct, while the Bhim Army members repeatedly said that they had the necessary permission.

Right before being taken to the hospital, Azad had said that it was an attack on Dalits by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

“The fight we are fighting for Dalits is being suppressed, but we will not allow it. This is being done under the instructions of the Yogi Adityanath government,” Azad said. Right after this, his blood pressure shot up and he was taken to Anand Hospital in Meerut.