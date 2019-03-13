Rafale Case: Unauthorized documents adversely affect security of nation, says Govt

The government has filed a fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding the Rafale case.

The Defence Ministry told the Supreme Court that documents filed by the petitioners seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict are sensitive to national security and relate to war capacity of the combat aircraft. In its affidavit, the government said, the petitioners–former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan are guilty of leaking the sensitive information.

It said petitioners are using unauthorisedly accessed documents to present a selective and incomplete picture of internal deliberations on national security and defence. The unauthorised photocopy of Rafale documents adversely affected sovereignty, security and friendly relations with foreign nations. It said, an internal probe is underway to find out the leakage.

The apex court is set to hear the review plea on the Rafale case on Thursday. The Court was hearing petitions seeking review of its December 14th, 2018 verdict in which it gave a clean chit to the government in the deal with France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets.