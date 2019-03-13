Stock Market: Sensex up by 217 points

In the stock market, benchmark domestic indices today closed with gains for the third straight session. Sensex and Nifty, both, rallied even as cues from global stocks were negative.

Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange surged 217 points or 0.6% to end at 37,752.

Nifty at National Stock Exchange also gained 41 points or 0.4% to trade at 11,342.

Top gainers today were IndusInd Bank that rose by 4.30% at Rs 1,636.90, YES Bank, up by 3.55% at Rs 244, Bajaj Finance gained 2.87% at Rs 2,832, SBI scored 2.42% gain at Rs 293.25 and Hind Petro, up by 2.35% at Rs 268.