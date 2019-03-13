Woman Jumps into Delhi Metro Track to Catch her 2000 Rs Note

A 26-year-old woman jumped on the tracks to pick up a Rs 2,000 note and narrowly escaped death despite going under a Metro train on Tuesday morning at Dwarka Mor Metro station. Later, when the train departed from the station, the woman was rescued with minor injuries.

According to CISF officers, the incident took place around 10.30am.

“As told by witnesses, the woman passenger, later identified as Chetna Sharma, got down on tracks. When she looked at the Metro train approaching her, she lay wedged between the tracks to save herself. As the public raised the alarm, the driver of the train stopped the train and the shift in-charge of the CISF and station controller also rushed to the spot,” a senior CISF officer said.

“The woman was allowed to go with her brother after giving us a written apology,” the officer said.