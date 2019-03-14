Latest NewsEntertainment

Aliya Bhatt to romance Ram Charan in Rajamouli’s next film RRR

Rajamouli is the renowned director who had worldwide acclaim. His Bahubali has earned blasting applause from all class peer groups despite their ages.

Now Rajamouli is up with his new film RRR, which is right after Bahubali. Reports claim junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja play a major role throughout the film. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is also sharing the screen with them. M. M. Keeravani undertakes the music composition.

The film is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

