There is a hike in petrol price again in the state but the relief is that there is a considerable amount of decline in diesel price rates.

When the price of petrol got increased by seven paise per litre the rate for one-litre diesel got decreased by five. Currently, one-litre petrol costs 75.80 rupees and one-litre diesel costs 72.42 rupees in Thiruvananthapuram. When compared to Kochi it comes to 74.49 rupees for one-litre petrol and 71 rupees for diesel.