Deepika Padukone unveils Wax Statue in Madame Tussauds London : Watch Video

Actress Deepika Padukone unveiled a wax statue of herself at Madame Tussauds London on Thursday.

The 33-year-old actress was accompanied by her actor husband Ranveer Singh and going by their reactions it was difficult to tell who was more smitten by the wax statue – Ranveer or Deepika? Deepika Padukone surprised fans who had gathered around the wax statue and later Ranveer Singh joined his wife on the stage. In one of the videos, now being circulated on social media by fan clubs, Ranveer can be heard saying: “Can I take her home?” The actress added, “Now when you’re here shooting for ’83 and miss me, come here.” Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Ranveer’s parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani also attended the unveiling.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds London is already home to the wax figures of Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others. In the Delhi chapter of Madame Tussauds, Deepika’s wax statue is on display with personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Asha Bhosle and others.