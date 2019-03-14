Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp Down For Many Users. Here is Why

Mar 14, 2019, 06:53 am IST
Less than a minute

Facebook and Instagram appear to be partially down for some users around the world today. While you can open both platforms and some services appear to have been restored, users are reporting issues with sending messages on Messenger, posting to the feed on all Facebook products, and accessing other features on Facebook.com, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Even Facebook-owned Oculus VR is experiencing issues related to the outage.

As soon as the snag hit, social media users across the globe complained against the outage.

According to downdetector.com, Facebook is said to be down from around 9.30 pm in India. Minutes after Instagram also went down, the website reported. Facebook Messenger has also been affected and has also been having issues at the same time around Instagram.

