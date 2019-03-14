Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Receives Param Vishisht Seva Medal

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred three Kirti Chakras and fifteen Shaurya Chakras to Armed Forces Personnel for displaying their bravery in the face of adversity.

The award ceremony took place at Rashtriyapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Meanwhile, two Kirti Chakras and one Shaurya Chakra were given posthumously. President Kovind also presented Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) to General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, at the Defence Investiture Ceremony.

Major Tushar Gauba, 20th Batallion, Jat Regiment received the Kirti Chakra for eliminating three hardcore terrorists across the Line of Control in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh was also conferred with the second highest gallantry award (Posthumously). He laid down his life in a fierce counter-insurgency operation in which three terrorists were killed at Pulwama in J&K in November, 2017.

#PresidentKovind presents Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) to General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/TlclN7YD8m — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 14, 2019

President Kovind also presented Shaurya Chakra to Captain Varma Jayesh Rajesh, Rajput Regiment, 44th Batallion, Rashtriya Rifles for displaying indomitable courage in the elimination of two terrorists in J&K. Other Army personnel who were conferred with Shaurya Chakra are Major Aditya Kumar, Major Pawan Gautam, Captain Abhinav Kumar Choudhary, Captain Kaninder Paul Singh, Gunner Ranjit Singh, Sapper Mahesh HN and Lance Naik Ayyub Ali.

President Kovind also presented the Shaurya Chakra to Central Police Reserve Force personnel including Head Constable A S Krishna, Constable K Dinesh Raja and Constable Prafulla Kumar. Indian Navy Captain (TS) P Rajkumar received the third highest gallantry award for saving lives during Cyclone Ochki in the southern coast of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the ceremony.