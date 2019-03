Sreedharanpilla who is the president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala says the Kerala BJP incarnates welcomes the decision taken by ex-congress leader Tom Vadakkan to join hands with BJP.

“The flow of from Congress to BJP has started. It is just a beginning and this will continue ” he said to the media.

Sreedharan added that Vadakkan has not come for a mere seat in the sake of an election. His resources would be added for the benefits of election campaigns.