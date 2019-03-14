Latest NewsIndia

Senior Congress Leader Tom Vadakkan Joins BJP. Here is the Reason he States

Mar 14, 2019, 02:04 pm IST
Congress leader Tom Vadakkan on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Tom Vadakkan is considered to be a close aide of Sonia Gandhi who is the chairperson of Congress party.

Tom Vadakan said he was “deeply hurt” when his party of 20 years “questioned the integrity of the armed forces”.

“I left Congress party because when Pakistani terrorists attacked our land, my party’s reaction to it was sad, it hurt me deeply. If a political party takes such a position that is against the country, then I’m left with no option but to leave the party. Mr Vadakkan, who was welcomed into the BJP by union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that the Congress’s “reaction to the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists was sad”. he said.

He claimed that he was moving to the BJP over his “love for the nation” and that he was deeply appreciative of PM Narendra Modi’s developemental narrative.

