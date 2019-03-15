Bridge Collapse in Mumbai Leaves 5 Dead and Many Injured

MUMBAI: The foot overbridge collapse on Wednesday evening in Mumbai near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, which killed six people and injured dozens, has yet again reminded Mumbaikars of the civic mess in an overcrowded city.

The bridge, maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is believed to be at least three decades old and was audited just six months ago. CST is the city’s busiest rail facility, catering to approximately three million commuters every day.

The bridge, which connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station station, was commonly called ‘Kasab bridge’ as the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives. “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he said.