‘Farmers committing suicides everyday as Modi govt not keeping promise’ : Rahul Gandhi

Mar 15, 2019, 04:56 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the country was witnessing farmer suicides everyday as the Modi government had failed to fulfil its promise of mitigating their plight. “Suicide of farmers is reported in the country daily as the Modi government did not keep its promises. It made tall claims about farmers’ welfare. But it neither waived their loans, nor hiked the minimum support price of paddy,” Gandhi said at a public meeting in Bargarh town of west Odisha.

Describing Bargarh as the “rice bowl” of Odisha, the Congress chief said farmers were committing suicide in this district as both the BJP-led government at the Centre and the BJD regime in the state had failed to address the problems of the peasants. The Congress president also accused the Modi government of grabbing farmers land and hand it over to the industrialists.

